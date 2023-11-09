New Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is already feeling the heat after just two games with his new team, as ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made it clear how things have changed since Harden's latest trade saga drama on First Take.

“When I look at this Clippers team,” Perkins said. “I feel so bad for my brother Ty Lue. I actually said a prayer for him (…) for what he's about to go through with this situation. He deserves better. When you look at this team, before they traded for James Harden, they weren't missing anything.”

Can James Harden save the Clippers? 

While Kendrick Perkins isn't the only commentator to question the decision for the Clippers to trade for James Harden, he is one of the more vocal about not trusting or believing in what Harden says. After the fallout in Philadelphia, Harden has some image repair to do, but it's nothing he isn't accustomed to at this point in his career. The Clippers are Harden's fifth team and at age 34 on the oldest roster in the league, both Harden and the Clippers may see their championship window closing rapidly.

It will be interesting to watch what role Harden takes on with the Clippers, and whether or not he can coexist with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook (yet again) on a star-studded roster that may require time to gel.

The issue is the Clippers don't really have all that much time to make it work, so Harden will have to be a hero in the sense that he'll have to be the player who sacrifices the most to make it work.