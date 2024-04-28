The Philadelphia Eagles made some solid moves throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. The Eagles moved up and down the board at will and addressed many of the team's major needs. Philadelphia wasn't done after the draft itself, getting to work signing undrafted free agents and making a handful of other moves. One of those deals includes extending an invite to a speedy wide receiver John Ross.
According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have invited John Ross to participate at Philadelphia's rookie camp this week on a tryout basis. Ross is a former Bengals and Giants wide receiver who famously ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His record stood for several years before recently being broken by new Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy. John Ross had retired last year but he is now exploring at comeback.
John Ross was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 offseason but retired before training camp. It was reported as early as November that Ross was hoping to return to the NFL.
Ross has logged 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 TDs in his five-year career.
John Ross is no guarantee to make the Eagles' final roster. Philadelphia already has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both of whom recently signed lucrative contract extensions. He will have to battle with DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, and a handful of rookies for a roster spot.
Recapping the 2024 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles came into the 2024 NFL Draft with a slew of needs on the defensive side of the ball, as well as a need for depth at wide receiver and on the offensive line.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected the following players in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Quinyon Mitchell – CB – First round (22nd overall)
- Cooper DeJean – CB – Second round (40th overall)
- Jalyx Hunt – OLB – Third round (94th overall)
- Will Shipley – RB – Fourth round (127th overall)
- Ainias Smith – WR – Fifth round (152nd overall)
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – LB – Fifth round (155th overall)
- Trevor Keegan – G – Fifth round (172nd overall)
- Johnny Wilson – WR – Sixth round (185th overall)
- Dylan McMahon – C – Sixth round (190th overall)
General manager Howie Roseman did not move out of Philly's spot in the first round. This is rare, as Roseman has moved around the first round in five out of the last six NFL drafts. Roseman made up for this by making several trades throughout days two and three. These trades allowed the Eagles to move up and down the board as they saw fit. They also acquired a significant haul of future draft picks.
The Eagles gave their secondary a significant face lift by adding Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Many analysts had Mitchell ranked as the top cornerback prospect in the draft. DeJean is an intriguing defender who boasts incredible versatility. He could end up playing any position in the secondary for Philadelphia. They will join Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to form a secondary that is suddenly a strength.
Other highlights include adding a couple of offensive lineman in Keegan and McMahon and the son of an Eagles' legend in Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a ton of great moves this offseason and are once again set to be contenders in the NFC.