Despite going 0-2 since James Harden has joined the Clippers, Paul George is not sounding any alarms just yet.

The James Harden era for the Los Angeles Clippers have started with a 0-2 record. After beginning the 2023-24 season 3-1, the Clippers have dropped three straight games, going from the top of the Western Conference standings to the bottom portion of the standings. While it's still early in the season, Los Angeles has already undergone some major changes, especially with the addition of Harden.

Next to Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, the Clippers are hopeful that Harden will be able to unlock the last little bit of championship potential this group has. A very talented team on paper, this group is still learning how to play with one another and it is simply going to take time.

The Clippers cannot get out of New York City fast enough, as after losing on the road against the New York Knicks on Monday night, Los Angeles dropped another game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. In these two games, the Clippers have been outscored by 21 combined points, shooting just over 43 percent from the floor while turning the ball over 38 times in two games.

Following Wednesday night's loss in Brooklyn, George discussed how to team is still learning about one another, outlining that it is going to take time for Harden and everyone to get on the same page.

“It's early in the season. We didn't expect right away that this was gonna mean success off jump. We're gonna go through growing pains,” George said, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “We're gonna come out of this and probably have to make another adjustment based off how the season goes later in the year.”

Since Harden joined the starting rotation, the Clippers have dropped from ranking fourth in offensive rating to 14th overall. It's also worth noting that over the span of their last two games, the Clippers rank last in the league in offensive rating and are averaging 19 turnovers per game, the seventh-most in the league.

The good news for Los Angeles is that they have not dropped much in defensive rating and the struggles they have faced in recent games are able to be corrected. Clippers fans may be worried, but the team is focused on the goal at large.

“I'm not worried about this,” George continued. “Of course, we want to win these games. These are games we feel we should win, but it's early in the season. Too early to even be in that mindset.

“We got too much starpower here, great players here for it not to work.”

The Clippers will look to get back on track and pick up their first victory of the season with Harden in the starting lineup on Friday night when they hit the road to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.