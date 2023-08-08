Though the Los Angeles Clippers have yet to offer head coach Ty Lue a contract extension, they did decide to guarantee it through the 2024-25 season, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

“As [the Detroit Pistons’] Monty Williams and subsequently [the San Antonio Spurs’] Gregg Popovich reset the standard for NBA coaching salaries, Lue sought to add more years and money to his own contract,” Greif reports.

“It coincided with [the Phoenix Suns] and [the Milwaukee Bucks] showing serious interest in Lue when filling their respective head-coaching openings,” he adds. “The Clippers never entertained allowing other teams to talk with Lue, however, and later guaranteed the final year of Lue’s contract for the 2024-25 season.”

While it may seem like a minor move, its significance lies both in the fact that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have a player option on their contract for the 2024-25 season.

With no updates on contract extension talks between L.A. and Kawhi or George, the Clippers deciding to guarantee the final season of Lue’s contract will only help them in their efforts to persuade one or both of them to re-sign. However, in light of early offseason rumors about L.A.’s willingness to explore a George trade, it could also signal the franchise’s desire to keep both he and Leonard through at least 2025.

If that's the case, the Clippers will keep their championship window open for at least a couple more seasons. Especially if they manage to land Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden in a deal.