The Ottawa Senators continue their search for a new bench boss after a hugely disappointing 2023-24 campaign that saw two separate coaches fail to live up to the preseason expectations placed on this team. And Craig Berube — who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 — could be at the top of the list.
“I have people telling me to watch Craig Berube there,” Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast on Friday. “I’ve had a couple of teams tell me that Ottawa really like Berube and they believe they’ve already interviewed him. So we'll see where that goes.”
Berube led the Blues on a cinderella second-half run in 2018-19, going from last-place to Stanley Cup champions in a matter of months. But St. Louis struggled to make noise in the playoffs after the thrilling 2019 run, even failing to advance altogether last season.
And mid-way through December of this season — in the midst of another tough year — Berube was relieved of his duties and replaced by interim coach Drew Bannister. Despite a strong ending, the Blues were unable to make up enough ground to advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With the San Jose Sharks the only other team looking for a head coach, there shouldn't be too much competition if the Senators do decide to hire Berube. The Buffalo Sabres recently fired Don Granato, but quickly replaced him with Lindy Ruff, who will coach the team for a second time.
For Berube, it was four straight playoff-bound campaigns as St. Louis' bench boss before a rare miss in 2022-23. He was fired halfway through year No. 6. He also coached the Philadelphia Flyers between 2013-15.
At first glance, it looks like Berube could be a great fit in Ottawa as the team looks to return to the dance in 2024-25. But a few other options have also emerged in Canada's capital.
Dean Evason, Todd McLellan also reportedly in the running
After DJ Smith was fired in December and replaced by Jacques Martin, the squad didn't improve, finishing 26th in league standings. The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2017, and with a few good pieces in place and a young core that is locked up for the foreseeable future, the expectations will be postseason or bust for whoever coaches this roster next season.
And, although Berube is reportedly the frontrunner, both Dean Evason and Todd McLellan are also reportedly being considered for the job, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch.
Garrioch reports that Senators general manager Steve Staios has already met with Evason, who was fired by the Minnesota Wild, and McLellan, who was led go by the Los Angeles Kings.
“We have a longer list,” said Staios earlier in the offseason. “We’re making sure we take the appropriate amount of time to be able to look at everybody. If we feel like we have a perfect candidate, we would move on it.”
Although Evason and McLellan are both experienced NHL coaches, Berube was teammates with Senators executive Dave Poulin for six seasons, and that could give him the inside track.
Whether or not it ends up being Craig Berube behind Ottawa's bench, all expectations in Canada's capital will be a return to the postseason in 2024.