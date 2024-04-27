The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is excited to see his brother about join the NFL. Christian gave a heartwarming tribute to his brother Luke after he was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 league draft. Luke, a wide receiver, was taken as the final pick of the third round.
“Couldn’t be more proud of my brother (Luke McCaffrey.) What a story. Bet on yourself every step of the way. What a story,” Christian McCaffrey posted to social media.
Luke McCaffrey's story
Luke McCaffrey played for Rice football, where he had an excellent season in 2023. He finished the season with 992 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, per NFL.com. Luke caught a career-high 71 passes this past season, playing with former USC and West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels.
Luke spent his final two seasons in college as a wide receiver, after attempting to get a job as a quarterback. In his college career, Luke had 19 receiving touchdowns, along with five passing touchdowns. He also had a solid rushing career, gaining 927 rushing yards. He rushed for an additional seven touchdowns as a college player for Rice and Nebraska, and was used sparingly as a punt returner. He certainly brings a lot of versatility to the table for the Commanders, and he also impressed at the NFL combine this season with his performance.
Christian's story with the 49ers
Christian McCaffrey has already made his mark in the NFL, playing with the 49ers. Christian plays running back and has been to a Super Bowl as a member of the team. He was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, and was the league's rushing yards leader.
Christian finished the 2023 season with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He carried the ball 272 times. His stats made him a first-team Pro Bowl selection this past season. It was the third time in his career he was a first-team selection. Christian has made a total of three Pro Bowls. He played for the Carolina Panthers before joining the 49ers in 2022. He was taken eighth overall in the 2017 NFL draft.
While Christian won the battle for who was the better draft pick, the battle is now on for who can finish with a greater career. Christian certainly has the head start on Luke, but anything can happen in the NFL from season to season.
Luke joins LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington, as the Commanders try to turn around a struggling franchise. Daniels was taken as the second overall selection in this year's draft. Washington finished 4-13 during the 2023 season and the team hasn't won a Super Bowl in more than 30 years.
Football certainly runs in the bloodline of the McCaffrey brothers. Their father Ed played wide receiver for 13 years in the NFL, and won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and 49ers.