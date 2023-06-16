Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and the team are unlikely to agree to a contract extension this offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Lue has two years left on his deal, with the second year being a team option. He could hit the free-agent market as early as next offseason.

The Clippers and Lue have been together since the 2019-20 season, when he was an assistant under coach Doc Rivers. Lue was promoted to head coach the following season.

Tyronn Lue has led the Clippers to an 133-103 record in three seasons as head coach. The team advanced to the 2021 Western Conference Finals. This past season, the Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

After the Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, they reportedly pursued Lue. However, the Clippers would have requested draft capital the Suns do not have, Haynes said.

The Clippers have had championship expectations since they acquired forwards Kawhi Leonard (free agency) and Paul George (trade) before the 2019-20 season. They have not been able to capitalize due to health, among other issues.

Leonard tore his ACL during the 2021 postseason and missed the entire 2022 campaign. He tore his right meniscus in the first game of the Suns serious. The tear is in the same knee in which he tore his ACL.

Paul George helped lead the Clippers to a six-game conference finals series versus the Suns in 2021. In 2022, he suffered a torn UCL, which kept him out from December through March. He suffered a right knee sprain in March 2023 and was not available for the Clippers in this year's playoffs.

Los Angeles lost general manager Michael Winger to the Washington Wizards this offseason and needs to decide on the franchise's future.