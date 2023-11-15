The Clippers came up just short against the Nuggets, and Paul George had quite a bone to pick with the referees after the game

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a nightmare start to the 2023-24 campaign, and that continued in their latest contest against the Denver Nuggets, which saw them come up short by a final score of 111-108. Paul George was leading the way for the Clippers in this one, and he wasn't too pleased with the officiating of the game, which led to him bashing the referees after the game.

George was the main reason why Los Angeles was even in this game (35 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 13-26 FGM), but ended up seeing a potential game-tying three miss, ensuring that LA would lose their sixth straight game. While George was on fire for much of the night, he felt he could have done even more if the referees weren't against him for much of the night.

Via Andrew Greif:

“Ty Lue and Paul George were both critical of officiating tonight. George: ‘It’s tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three. I thought they were awful.'”

Paul George didn't stop criticizing the referees there

Right off the bat, calling the refs awful likely earned George a fine, but he didn't stop there. As is typically the case when it comes to complaints about officiating, George was unhappy about the game's free throw discrepancy, saying it was “disrespectful” that he only finished the game with five free throws, noting that the Nuggets were getting the benefit of the doubt on their calls far more often than the Clippers were.

More of Paul George's frustrations on officiating in Denver tonight. He called getting five FT attempts "very disrespectful." pic.twitter.com/AyV7auHZa1 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) November 15, 2023

Everyone wants to get more free throws, but when you consider how George had five free throws compared to Nikola Jokic's 14, it seems like he may have a legitimate gripe. Either way, George can't go back in time and change the outcome of their contest against Denver, and he will now be looking to lead Los Angeles to a victory in their next game against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.