Clippers star Paul George hoisted up a wedgie with a chance to tie the game against the Nuggets, much to the delight of fans on social media.

On Tuesday night, during an NBA In-Season Tournament clash against the Denver Nuggets, Paul George was doing everything he can to give the Los Angeles Clippers their first win since finalizing their trade for James Harden. George was the Clippers' most reliable offensive weapon all night long, shedding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope repeatedly off the dribble. But in the dying embers of the game, with a chance to tie the game at 111, the Clippers star put up a wild brick.

And it wasn't your garden-variety, run-of-the-mill kind of brick. George, who had Caldwell-Pope draped all over him, hoisted up a three-ball that went for a wedgie, much to the delight of plenty of fans on Twitter who derived joy from seeing the “superteam” Clippers fall short in increasingly more hilarious fashion.

“If that Paul George wedgie aint an omen for things to come for the rest of the season then idk,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Paul George missing the clutch bucket with a wedgie shot is so fitting of the Clippers lol.”

Paul George for the tie in the clutch: Ball: WEDGIE TIME 😅pic.twitter.com/xKZ9Ox0F2v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Paul George gets a wedgie. pic.twitter.com/TJS8o6YMVT — nba paint (@nba_paint) November 15, 2023

There's something about coming up against the Nuggets that brings out the worst of three-point misses from Paul George. George, as one would recall, hit the side of the backboard in his memorable “way off” moment during the 2020 NBA Bubble, and now, the Clippers star adds to his lowlight reel with yet another gut-wrenching clank with the game on the line.

“Only Paul George could shoot a wedgie with the game on the line,” one Twitter (X) user wrote. Added another user, “Paul George getting a wedgie shot in the clutch is such a Paul George thing to do LMAO.”

It's quite a shame as well that this was how George's night ended; after all, he had the hot hand for the Clippers, displaying his mastery of the midrange in the fourth quarter as they tried (and failed) to hold off the Nuggets' comeback attempt. George finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in their 111-108 defeat, but all people would remember from this game now is his wedgie.

“Paul George (35) has almost as many as Harden & Kawhi combined (36) but people are only gonna remember the wedgie,” one fan calmly wrote.

There will be no easy games moving forward for the Clippers, especially when they're set to take on the red-hot Houston Rockets on Friday night to continue their NBA In-Season Tournament journey.