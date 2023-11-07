Richard Sherman shares his biggest concern with the Los Angeles Clippers following the James Harden trade from the 76ers

The New York Knicks ruined James Harden's big debut game with the Los Angeles Clippers, winning 111-97 as Harden donned the Clippers uniform for the first time. After asking for a trade all offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers finally granted Harden's wish a week into the regular season, sending him to the West Coast.

However, the loss proved that the trade won't fix all the problems for Harden and the Clippers. According to former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, the addition of Harden won't automatically solve their defensive woes.

“James Harden is still a good basketball player, he's a great basketball player,” Sherman said. “He's gonna be a guy that could help this team offensively, no question about it … The defensive side is where I'm concerned for this team,” via Undisputed.

In his first game as a Clipper, Harden played 31 minutes while putting up 17 points, six assists and three rebounds. The former NBA MVP and Los Angeles native returns home after spending his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

Last season, the Clippers earned the fifth seed in the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns. The addition of Harden to a group that already includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook is supposed to help this team advance further into the playoffs. However, their ceiling may be limited if they can't play good defense.

Harden will play his second game for the Clippers Wednesday when Los Angeles takes on one of his former teams, the Nets.