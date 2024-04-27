Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending a lot of time together in recent months as they both have had breaks in their busy careers. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the win at the Super Bowl back in February and on March 4, Swift wrapped up her international tour dates for the time being until she goes to Paris on May 9 to start her Eras Tour again. While fans will be happy to see Taylor, as will she, an insider says as she and Kelce's relationship has been progressing, going back on the road will be a little harder.
“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” the insider per Us Weekly says adding that their bond has “deepened” over the last few months.
However, there is no love lost as they understand it comes with dating a high-profile individual.
“They support and respect [each other],” the source adds. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”
The two have been supporting one another on the sidelines as Swift attended 13 games over the NFL season as Kelce has been on tour with the singer as she embarks on the international leg of her Eras tour.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work.”
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said to TIME back in December. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Been Spending Time Together
Swift and Kelce are hanging out in the Bahamas on vacation but a source reveals that they are also using that time to “grow together.”
“Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever,” the source added.
Kelce will be returning for preseason for the NFL in August and after Swift finishes a couple of dates in Paris, she is heading to Sweden, Portugal, and then Spain. The singer returns to the U.S. in October.