The Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden make his debut against the Knicks alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

The highly anticipated debut of James Harden as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers took center-stage when the club faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was the first time Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook took to the court with Harden, who hadn't played a game yet this season.

The Clippers dropped the first game of their three-game road trip, 111-97. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Paul George finished with just 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 2-of-11 shooting.

Newest Clipper James Harden finished his debut with 17 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-9 shooting in 31 minutes of play. He admitted that, given that this was his first action in a while, it took some time to adjust.

“It felt kind of weird out there, just not really having a preseason game or an opportunity to participate in the full training camp or none of that,” James Harden told reporters after his Clippers debut. “We were just out there just basically winging it. But I try to go off my basketball instincts and what I've been doing for the last few years or whatnot. We just went out there and playing and thinking the game and trying to make the game easier for everybody else.”

Harden didn't take a shot in the opening period, but did have three rebounds and two assists. He opened up the second quarter scoring seven straight points, showcasing the multiple facets of his game. In total, Harden played 31 minutes and 22 seconds in his debut despite head coach Tyronn Lue saying he would be limited to start out.

“Those first couple of minutes, I was tired,” Harden said with a laugh. “It went fast, but I mean, I got adjusted to it. It's going to take me a few games to kind of get used to the pace. But other than that, it was still basketball at the end of the day.

“It was a lot going on to my mind, but I'm just happy to be out there again and hoop. Now we kind of iron things out, watch the film get better. It's a process with this group. But like I said, we got unlimited opportunities.”

The games didn't have the greatest flow to it, but the Clippers did take a 76-73 lead late in the third quarter. That's where things started going downhill.

Immanuel Quickley drilled a three-pointer before the third quarter buzzer, which started a 10-0 Knicks run. The run ballooned to a 26-7 run that saw Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden's Clippers trail 99-83 near the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

“It felt good,” Harden relayed when asked about playing with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook against the Knicks. “Unlimited possibilities. I think for us, we had a solid three quarters, couldn't really catch the rhythm offensively. You know, we missed a lot of easy shots that we're going to make going forward. But this game came down to one quarter, that fourth quarter. We gave them opportunities, turnovers, and offensive rebounds. It's that simple.

“I know I got to watch the film and see both ends of the ball. I think defensively being in the correct spots, communicating a little bit more. I remember I gave up a corner three, a strong side corner three, that shouldn't have happened. And then offensively, trying to find rhythm, you know, whether I'm a catch and shooter or pick and roll opportunities, running the plays and kind of figuring everything out in the hole. So watch film and get better.”

All things considered, it was a solid debut for Harden, but it did show that the Clippers have a long way to go before they're playing championship level basketball. The thing they have going for them is Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook were all healthy and full participants in training camp, so they're already well conditioned to play the up-tempo style of basketball Tyronn Lue wants to.

Getting Harden, who didn't have any full training camp, preseason, or regular season experience so far this season, up to speed on the system as well as game shape shouldn't take too long.

“The game happened so fast, we have so many great players that can do a variety of things. For me it’s just being patient. Being patient and letting things come to me and being ready to shoot when I’m off the ball. It’s game one.

“Hopefully [get it together] sooner than later. We had four days off as a team, so kind of played into it. We had a lot open shots with Paul, Kawhi, and Russ, just everybody. Make some shots and the games are a lot easier.”

The toughest part of the game was seeing Clippers center Mason Plumlee suffer a left knee sprain on a dangerous play involving Julius Randle. The Knicks forward dove for a loose ball but collided right into Plumlee's left knee, taking him out of the game.

Mason Plumlee goes down after Julius Randle dives for the ball and goes into his left knee. Very reckless/dangerous play here. pic.twitter.com/Esj0DwYkrl — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 7, 2023

Plumlee had to be helped off the court and could not put any weight on the injured left knee.

The Clippers will not have to travel very far for their next game on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks' crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Although he has played there since being traded, it will be another ‘return' game for James Harden, who played for the Nets from 2020 to 2022.