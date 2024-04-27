Even before Anthony Edwards' 36-point performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 3 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce likened Edwards' ferociousness against Kevin Durant to that of LeBron James when he played Pierce early in his career.
On the latest episode of “KG Certified,” Garnett and Pierce discussed the dynamic between Edwards, the young, up-and-coming superstar, against Durant, the aging superstar trying to hold on to his spot.
“It’s like young ‘Bron, like [when] you ran up on young ‘Bron,” Garnett said to Pierce. “I have to ask you this while we’re right here. This is a great parody, this is like you and young ‘Bron. How’d you have to do young ‘Bron, because there was a lot of smacking and a lot of disrespect? I’m talking about you, you had to say some words, did you know he was going to be real?”
“Hell yeah, I knew he was going to be real,” Pierce said before explaining James' reaction to Pierce and his trash talk early in his career.
“He’s like, ‘Alright then, this is what it’s going to be then. Cool, cool,'” Pierce said.
Anthony Edwards' ascension to superstar
While Anthony Edwards' talent has been evident for years — he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, after all — Edwards has taken another leap this season, his fourth in the league. After making his first All-Star team last year, Edwards completely took over the Timberwolves' offense this season, averaging career highs in points (25.9), assists (5.1), and field-goal percentage (46.1%) en route to another All-Star Game appearance, very likely his first All-NBA selection, and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Edwards, who has not won an NBA Playoffs series to this point, has come out with a seemingly inextinguishable fire against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of this year's postseason. Going against Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and his favorite player, Kevin Durant, Edwards has topped 30 points in two of the three games so far this series.
Edwards came out in the series opener hot, recording 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals while the Timberwolves ran away with a 25-point Game 1 victory. Game 2 did not go as well for Edwards, who shot 3-12 from the field and scored 15 points, but thanks to a big night from Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves swept the two-game home stand to start the series and head to Phoenix with a commanding lead.
In the desert, Edwards shook off his rocky Game 2 and delivered a 36-point, 9-rebound, 5-assist performance in a decisive 126-109 win. Edwards was pitch-perfect at the free-throw line, as he made every one of his 11 attempts at the foul line.
Edwards, who doesn't have the misfortune of playing against Minnesota's notoriously excellent defense, has clearly been the best player in the Timberwolves-Suns series thus far. As the only Wolves player to average more than 17 points over the first three games, Edwards has proven to be the premier superstar in a series that also includes a two-time Finals MVP in Durant, as well as two of the best scoring guards in the league in Booker and Beal.
The Suns will have a chance to stave off a sweep in Game 4, which is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.