Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is always looking for ways to put his franchise on the cutting edge of the fan experience. While Ballmer's team hasn't yet gotten over the championship hump during his tenure, the charismatic owner is still hoping to find a way to optimize the home environment for Los Angeles.

Recently, Ballmer stopped by Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, to discuss the changes he has in mind for how Clippers tickets will be purchased in future seasons.

“We’re working on what I would call a season pass instead of a season ticket. You buy a season ticket, you sell it if you’re not going to the game. I don’t like that,” said the Clippers owner. “That’s how we get the evil other team fans in our building. I’m so tired of that BS. So, the season pass you can share, like on Netflix. You can share it with 3 or 4 people, but it’s got to be those 3 or 4 people. You can’t just sell it to somebody else.”

It's true that in recent seasons, the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, has been a haven for visiting teams' fanbases to cheer on their teams when they visit Los Angeles. This is especially true when the Clippers take on their neighbors the Lakers. Even when the Clippers are the designated home team in those matchups, the crowd is usually filled with purple and gold.

If Steve Ballmer has his way, it seems that games will be less accessible for opposing fanbases going forward.