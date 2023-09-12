Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George shared his thoughts on the comments made by United States track and field star Noah Lyles about how NBA champions shouldn't be considered world champions on his podcast “Podcast P with Paul George.”

Noah Lyles recently made the comments after a meet and sparked some major controversy in the sports world, via Bleacher Report.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA finals and they have “world champion” on their head,” Lyles said. “World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA.”

George's response to Noah Lyles was slightly different from some of the others made by NBA players on social media, as he had a more measured take about the World Champions commentary.

“I think he’s right, technically,” George said. “The NBA has players from all over the world. The game is becoming more international with the talent that’s coming into the league. From his perspective as a USA athlete, he’s right about being a world champion when competing on that scale and winning the gold medal. But, if you’re in the NBA, which is the best of the best in basketball with players from various countries, then you’re a world champion. I don’t think there’s a wrong answer either way.”

Professional sports leagues in the United States have a long history of claiming the champions of their league as World Champions, so the NBA is hardly alone on this one. Whether or not the “best” league should get to lay claim to the World Champion moniker or not is an interesting question, but it sounds like Clippers star Paul George isn't taking the bait or the debate.