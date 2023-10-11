It's all business for the Los Angeles Clippers in preseason. In preparation for the 2023-24 campaign in which the Clippers are essentially looking to put more emphasis and importance on regular season performance, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been on the court in the team's first two preseason games, getting their reps in and looking quite good in the process.

But beyond giving their star players more prep time for the all-important season that lies ahead, the Clippers are also evaluating which players are deserving of a more prominent spot in the team's rotation based on their preseason performances as well as their performances during training. At the moment, it seems safe to say that Leonard, George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, and Mason Plumlee will be getting plenty of minutes, with perhaps two other rotation spots up for grabs for the rest of the roster.

It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers' power forward picture shakes up; depending on head coach Tyronn Lue's preferences on any given night, any of the Clippers' three options at the four — Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, and Kenyon Martin Jr. — could crack the rotation. Matchups will also play a huge part in determining who gets the lion's share of minutes.

Nonetheless, preseason performance could go a long way towards getting a leg up over their competition for minutes, and here's the Clippers player who'd change a lot of the team's plans with strong exhibition displays.

Clippers player who must have a good preseason to solidify rotation spot: Robert Covington

Will 2023 finally be the year that head coach Tyronn Lue gives Robert Covington a chance? Perhaps. With Marcus Morris Sr. looking like he's completely out of the picture, there's a clear runway for Covington to, perhaps, win over Lue's trust and earn himself a spot in the rotation.

There was once a time when Clippers fans clamored for Nicolas Batum to start at the four. But Batum is retiring at the end of the year, and it's showing in the way he's playing on the court. He's multiple steps slower than his 2020-21 season self, and if his three-ball isn't falling, he doesn't contribute much in the way of offense apart from his willingness to move the ball.

Meanwhile, Kenyon Martin Jr., as much of a blur as he may be in transition, does not command respect as a floor-spacer; Tyronn Lue values spacing, especially alongside his stars, so if there's anyone who's likely to be on the fringes of the rotation to start the year, it's Martin.

On the other hand, things appear to be on the come-up for Robert Covington. On Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz in the Clippers' second preseason game, Lue even started Covington alongside the team's four surefire starters, which only bodes well for the 32-year old's chances of putting his wasted 2022-23 season completely in the rearview mirror.

Against the Jazz, Covington played 22 minutes, scoring 11 points (including two and-one layups) as well as notching a few defensive stats — which is exactly what the 6'7 forward brings to the table. He can also space the floor considerably well, seeing as he's shot the three-ball at a 36.2 percent clip for his career on a healthy volume.

At the moment, it remains unclear if Tyronn Lue elects to roll with Covington in the starting lineup, as Lue has hinted that he may end up sliding both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George up a position, perhaps with the intention of starting Terance Mann in mind. This is why despite the preseason optimism regarding Covington's status, he is not a lock to be a fixture in the Clippers rotation.

Lue, after all, is evidently not Covington's biggest fan. Covington takes a lot of contested threes, looking off his stars in the process, and he doesn't provide any ballhandling and shot-creating juice whatsoever. The 6'7 forward is also not too fleet of foot when it comes to defending ball-handlers, excelling instead in more help situations.

On the contrary, Mann is a much better point-of-attack defender, so he could spare George and Leonard the responsibility of having to guard elite scorers, and he brings more secondary playmaking and transition offense, which will be important given how much emphasis the Clippers are looking to put on their transition game.

Improved buy-in from Robert Covington, as well as much better effort on the glass and as an on-ball defender, could help cement his status as a potential starter, much less a rotation mainstay. At the moment, he's looking like the Clippers' best 3-and-D fit alongside their stars, so Covington will have to do his job so he could ward off his chief competition for minutes (Kenyon Martin Jr. and Nicolas Batum).