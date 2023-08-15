The Los Angeles Clippers are fortunate to have a ton of experienced, veteran players on their roster as they hunt for their first title in team history. Nicolas Batum is one of these older players, as Nic has been with the Clippers since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Once thought to be out of the league after numerous injuries, Batum revitalized his career in Los Angeles and has proven to be one of the better catch-and-shoot perimeter threats in the league. While competing for his first title with the Clippers in the NBA, Batum has also made it a priority to represent his home country of France in international competitions through the years.

After helping lead France to a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Batum is set to help lead the team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, an event that the French finished third in four years ago. Now 34 years old and nearing the end of the line in his professional career, this may be one of Batum's final international competitions, as recent speculation suggests that he could be ready to retire following the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Based on a Twitter post from his wife, Lily Batum, Nic is planning on retiring from basketball following the 2024 Olympics, meaning that the 2023-24 NBA season will be his final chance to win a title with the Clippers.

First becoming a professional basketball player in France in 2006, Batum was drafted 25th overall in 2008 by the Houston Rockets. He began his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, spending his first seven seasons there. He then went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets over the next five seasons before landing with the Clippers in 2020.

Proving to be a key secondary talent for the Clippers over the last three seasons, Batum has played in 204 games, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

While he has never won a championship in the NBA, the veteran forward is a well-accomplished professional, as he won a silver medal from the Olympics and two bronze medals from the FIBA World Cup. Batum also has a gold, silver and bronze medal from the EuroBasket tournament.