The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to stave off elimination as they meet the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of the First Round on Monday at Ball Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Nuggets Game 5 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 119-108 in Game 4 to keep themselves alive and force this series back to Denver. They led 61-48 at halftime. This time, they did not blow the lead.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points while shooting 14 for 23. Likewise, Anthony Davis went off for 25 points and 23 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell finally woke up and scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 4 for 8 from the triples. Also, Austin Reaves had 21 points while shooting 7 for 15.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 33 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray had 22 points while shooting 9 for 23. Also, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points while shooting 6 for 8. But the bench only had five total points.
The Lakers shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from the triples. Conversely, the Nuggets shot just 44.8 percent from the hardwood, including 30 percent from the three-point line. The Lakers also won the board battle 46-40. Additionally, the Lakers forced 14 turnovers while limiting their own.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +240
Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 219 (-110)
Under: 219 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1
Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT
TV: TNT, ALT, Sportsnet-LA and truTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
With the Lakers, it's pretty simple. They win games when they win the board battle and limit their mistakes. Ultimately, that is how they won Game 4. When the Lakers led in Game 1 and Game 2, they controlled the momentum in both games. However, the mistakes began, and that is why they lost both.
James scored a lot. However, he was also sloppy, turning the ball over six times. In order for the Lakers to steal a game in Denver and continue this series, James must avoid making mistakes while trying to force a bad pass. Davis was the best player on the court. In fact, the Lakers were +11 (which also proved to be the difference) when he was on the floor.
Russell did not score a single point in Game 3. However, he finally rose and became that scorer the Lakers expected him to be when they traded back for him. But the Lakers also got some good production from Reaves. Yet, he only went 1 for 6 from the triples, and that is something he could improve upon.
The Lakers won the board battle, thanks to Davis. They also forced turnovers, with James contributing three steals. The Lakers will need to continue to exert pressure and avoid allowing the Nuggets to convert their shooting chances.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can win the board battle and limit turnovers. Then, they need to close out and prevent the Nuggets from making shots.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets crashed down to Earth after having a good first three games. Unfortunately, their shooting was not the best as they just could not convert their chances.
Jokic was great for the most part. However, he also turned the ball over three times. Look for Jokic to try to bounce back. Likewise, he will likely defend the rim better. Murray needs to shoot the ball efficiently. Unfortunately, he was not able to hit the game-winning shot this time around. But his struggles in the field have been a recurring theme. Therefore, he needs to find a way to improve on that to give the Nuggets a better chance.
Porter also did well. Yet, he also turned the ball over twice. His ability to get his shots through helped. Ultimately, he just has to maintain ball possession. Aaron Gordon only had seven points in Game 4 while shooting 3 for 7. Thus, he needs to find better chances in Game 4.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if their shooting improves, and they can take better chances. Then, they need to force the Lakers into turning the ball over.
Final Lakers-Nuggets Game 5 Prediction & Pick
Did the Lakers save themselves or only delay the inevitable? We believe this series could have gone so differently had the Lakers only been able to hold onto a lead. Likewise, there is a strong feeling that the Lakers only won Game 4 to avoid a humiliating second straight sweep. The series shifts back to the Rocky Mountains, where the Nuggets are nearly invincible. Look for the Nuggets to feed off the home crowd and blow the Lakers out of the water for a series-clinching victory.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Lakers-Nuggets Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-112)