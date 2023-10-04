The Los Angeles Clippers roster, as presently constructed, has a glaring hole at the four. None of the options they have at the position look particularly enticing; Kenyon Martin Jr. isn't a high-level floor spacer, Nicolas Batum has shown signs of aging, especially in the 2023 playoffs, and Robert Covington remains a question mark with regards to how viable an option Tyronn Lue sees him as. Marcus Morris Sr. isn't even in for consideration.

So it appears as though the Clippers will be sliding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George up a position, perhaps to start Terance Mann at the shooting guard position. Starting Mann alongside Leonard, George, Russell Westbrook, and Ivica Zubac will give the team more two-way balance, more athleticism, and more perimeter defense, making it a no-brainer — for as long as Leonard and George buy in.

To their credit, they're more than willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, according to Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

“Whatever I wanna do, they're gonna do it. They trust me. I've earned their trust over the last 3 years and so whatever is best for the team, that's the move we're gonna make,” Lue said, per ClutchPoints Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly.

Clippers fans may be wary of this move, as it may expose Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in a physical sense, taxing their bodies even further. But in today's NBA that focuses more on skill than size, the Clippers won't exactly run into too many matchups that will give them trouble in that regard. And with Russell Westbrook and Terance Mann around as active presences on the boards, they may not be too vulnerable on the offensive glass anyway.

At the very least, sliding Leonard and George up a position will allow the Clippers to play their best players more often. Mann is a fan favorite who does plenty of the little things that contribute to winning, and he's also a strong defender at the point of attack, relieving Leonard and George of responsibility in that regard. With the Clippers taking the regular season not just seriously, but more responsibly, this will be a welcome change for fans.