The Altered Strain event is an exciting new addition to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update. It reintroduces the DNA samples mechanic from the previous Critical Countdown Event, offering players the opportunity to complete various challenges and earn valuable rewards. Here’s an expanded overview of what players can expect from the Altered Strain event, including detailed descriptions of the challenges and rewards.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded – Ade-OGT (Blue) DNA Mastery Challenges and Rewards:

Collect 390 Ade-OGT:

Earn a Double XP Token, which will help level up faster.

Collect 780 Ade-OGT:

Earn a Double Weapon XP Token, boosting weapon progression.

Collect 1,560 Ade-OGT:

Earn a Double Battle Pass XP Token, accelerating progress through the Battle Pass tiers.

Collect 3,125 Ade-OGT:

Earn another Double Weapon XP Token to further enhance weapon leveling speed.

Collect 5,250 Ade-OGT:

Earn an additional Double Weapon XP Token, ensuring the arsenal advances quickly.

Collect 12,500 Ade-OGT:

Earn another Double Battle Pass XP Token, providing significant boosts to the Battle Pass journey.

Call Of Duty Season 4 Reloaded – Cyto-RCT (Orange) DNA Mastery Challenges And Rewards:

Collect 780 Cyto-RCG:

Unlock the First Strike Mutation Effect, which offers a unique visual enhancement to gameplay.

Collect 1,560 Cyto-RCG:

Receive the Pet Strain Charm, a new charm to personalize weapons.

Collect 3,125 Cyto-RCG:

Obtain the Class Pet Emblem, a distinctive emblem to showcase progress.

Collect 6,250 Cyto-RCG:

Unlock the Flop Shot Mutation Effect, adding another visual flair to the game.

Collect 12,500 Cyto-RCG:

Earn a Double XP Token to help boost overall experience points.

Green DNA Mastery Challenges And Rewards (Coming Soon):

Collect 1,200 Green DNA:

Unlock the Repocket Mutation Effect, a new visual effect for characters.

Collect 2,340 Green DNA:

Receive the You Tried! Calling Card, adding a personalized touch to the player profile.

Collect 4,675 Green DNA:

Earn the Mutation Station Sticker, a unique sticker to customize weapons or gear.

Collect 9,350 Green DNA:

Unlock the Attuned Mutation Effect, offering another visual enhancement.

Call Of Duty Season 4 Reloaded – Red DNA Mastery Challenges And Rewards (Coming Soon):

Collect 1,560 Red DNA:

Unlock the Galvanized Mutation Effect, providing a striking visual effect.

Collect 3,125 Red DNA:

Earn a Battle Pass Tier Skip, allowing advancement in the Battle Pass without earning the XP.

Collect 6,250 Red DNA:

Obtain the Dendritic Devastation Weapon Camo, a unique camo to customize weapons.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded – How To Get The Strands And Slaughter Blueprint

To obtain the highly sought-after Strands and Slaughter blueprint for the SOA Subverter, players must complete all the mastery challenges in the Altered Strain event. This exclusive blueprint features a unique camo and comes with the following attachments:

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel, providing increased range and accuracy.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum, offering a larger ammunition capacity for sustained fire.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, reducing noise and muzzle flash to keep positions concealed.

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip, enhancing stability and control during sustained fire.

The Altered Strain event offers a mix of straightforward and more challenging tasks, all designed to engage players and reward efforts with valuable in-game items. Whether aiming to enhance XP gains, unlock unique visual effects, or obtain the exclusive Strands and Slaughter blueprint, this event provides plenty of incentives to dive in and start collecting DNA samples.

The DNA samples mechanic reintroduced in this event continues to be a central element, encouraging players to actively participate and complete tasks. The variety of rewards, from visual effects and charms to XP tokens and unique camo, ensures that there is something for every type of player.

Additional Event Features And Considerations

The Altered Strain event also integrates well with the broader context of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update, offering a fresh layer of engagement. Players familiar with the DNA samples mechanic from the Critical Countdown Event will find it easy to navigate, while newcomers will appreciate the clear structure and variety of rewards.

The Double XP Tokens are particularly valuable for players looking to fast-track their progress, while the unique visual effects and charms add a personalized touch to the game. The challenges vary in difficulty, ensuring that both casual players and hardcore gamers find something to strive for.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone – Community And Player Engagement

The event has already generated significant buzz within the Call of Duty community, with players sharing tips and strategies for efficiently collecting DNA samples. Online forums and social media platforms are abuzz with discussions about the best methods to complete challenges and maximize rewards.

The Altered Strain event is a robust addition to the ongoing updates in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Its well-designed challenges and diverse rewards ensure that players remain engaged and motivated. As the event progresses and additional challenges and rewards are introduced, it promises to keep the community active and invested in the game's evolving landscape. Whether you're a veteran player or new to the series, the Altered Strain event offers a compelling reason to dive back into Call of Duty and experience the latest in-game content.

