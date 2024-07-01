With the never-ending conference expansion and realignment ongoing, we never know how long we have with what's left of the days of old in college football. Though conferences like the SEC and Big Ten seem to be fully intact and thriving, ones like the ACC have more uncertainty. However, even if the conference were to become extinct tomorrow (it won't), it still has some of the best places to play in the sport.

It used to be that some of the best and most must-see stadiums in college football were scattered throughout every conference, and better yet, localized to a specific region. That's not quite the case any longer, making lists like the one here, ranking the top five ACC stadiums, a little tougher. Thankfully, the ACC hasn't experienced any major loss yet by losing some of their top schools and their venues, though many fear that will soon be on the way.

They were actually able to make additions. They picked up some of the Pac-12 scraps in Cal and Stanford, and SMU from the AAC conference. Now, does that mean any of those three made this list?

Let's rank the top five ACC stadiums after conference expansion.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels – Kenan Memorial Stadium

Nestled among pine trees, Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, offers one of the most picturesque settings in college football. Opened in 1927, the stadium blends classic charm with modern amenities, making it a beloved venue for Tar Heels fans. With a seating capacity of over 50,000, Kenan provides an intimate yet electrifying atmosphere, especially when the Tar Heels face off against ACC rivals. Making a top five for this list wasn't exactly easy—a top three? Sure. But it got a little tougher with the last two. If this were basketball arenas, it would be much easier, yet the Tar Heels' Kenan Memorial Stadium sneaks into this list.

4. NC State Wolfpack – Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, is home to the NC State Wolfpack. Known for its passionate and boisterous fanbase, the stadium creates an intimidating environment for visiting teams. Opened in 1966, Carter-Finley has undergone numerous renovations to enhance the fan experience and now boasts a capacity of over 58,000. Despite often being overlooked, NC State and their fans display intense passion for their team, creating one of the most electric atmospheres in college football. Additionally, the Wolfpack have won eight or more games in six out of their last seven seasons, proving their consistent competitiveness. The stadium's unique architecture and enthusiastic crowd make it a top-tier venue in the ACC.

3. Florida State Seminoles – Doak S. Campbell Stadium

Doak S. Campbell Stadium, located in Tallahassee, Florida, is one of the most iconic stadiums in college football. Home to the Florida State Seminoles, Doak Campbell, opened in 1950, can accommodate over 79,000 fans. The stadium is renowned for its intimidating atmosphere, especially during night games, and the tradition of Chief Osceola and Renegade's flaming spear pre-game ritual adds to its mystique. There's nothing better than when Florida State football meets up against in-state rivals Miami, Florida, or in a top-ranked matchup, as the stadium comes alive with unmatched energy and passion. The passionate Seminole fanbase ensures a raucous game-day experience, making Doak Campbell one of the premier venues in the ACC.

2. Virginia Tech Hokies – Lane Stadium

You can't talk about top ranked ACC stadiums and not include Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia on your list. It is famed for its electric atmosphere and the spine-tingling “Enter Sandman” entrance that is truly a sight to see. Opened in 1965, Lane Stadium has a seating capacity of over 66,000 and is home to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Though Lane Stadium may not have the results it once did—going 2-10 against top 25 teams in the past decade, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman—it still has the ability to be intimidating. The stadium's elevation and the fervor of Hokie Nation make it one of the toughest places to play in the ACC. The combination of enthusiastic fans, unique traditions, and the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains solidifies Lane Stadium's spot near the top of the list.

1. Clemson Tigers – Memorial Stadium

Ranking in at No. 1 on the best stadiums in the ACC is Memorial Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,” in Clemson, South Carolina. Opened in 1942, the stadium can hold over 81,000 fans and is known for its deafening noise levels and formidable home-field advantage. From 2016 until 2022, Clemson football held a 40-game at home winning streak. The iconic pre-game ritual of the Clemson Tigers running down the hill adds to the stadium's lore. Memorial Stadium's rich history, passionate fanbase, and intimidating environment make it the top ACC stadium following conference expansion.