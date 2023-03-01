The Oklahoma Sooners will travel to take on the UT Arlington Mavericks in a Wednesday night midweek college baseball matchup at Clay Gould Ball Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Oklahoma-UT Arlington prediction and pick.

Oklahoma has gone 4-4 this season, rebounding from a season-opening series loss to California Baptist to take two of three from Rider. The Sooners are riding a two-game winning streak entering this one. Oklahoma lost in the National Championship against Ole Miss last season.

UT Arlington has struggled a bit to open the season, going 2-6 in their first eight games. The Mavericks narrowly avoided a sweep last weekend by beating McNeese State in the final game of the series. Last season was brutal, with UT Arlington ending their season at 15-39.

Here are the Oklahoma-UT Aringlinton NCAAB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Oklahoma-UT Arlington Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: -3.5 (-135)

UT Arlington Mavericks: +3.5 (+105)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

TV:

Stream: WAC International

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Anthony Mackenzie, a transfer from Sam Houston State, has exploded upon joining the Sooners, leading the team with a .548/.579/.677 slash line, hitting a double and a home run while walking more than he has struck out. Mackenzie has stolen an absurd nine bases in just 10 attempts this season. Dakota Harris is one of four Sooners with a home run, and also has added 11 RBI to lead the team. Harris ranks third with a .313 batting average, playing his first season at the Division 1 level after transferring from the JUCO ranks. Easton Carmichael leads the team with two triples, ranking second with a .321 batting average. The Sooners have slashed .275/.406/.409 with four home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, and 39 RBI. On the basepaths, Oklahoma has stolen 24 bases in 30 attempts.

Gray Harrison and Brandon Carmichael have each started a midweek contest for the Sooners. Carmichael allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings pitched, striking out four batters in a no-decision. Keep an eye on sophomore reliever Aaron Calhoun, who has a big arm but has not quite put it together yet. The Sooners have pitched to a 3.97 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched.

Why UT Arlington Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Black has been great at the plate for the Mavericks, leading the team with a .391 batting average and walking more than he has struck out. The freshman infielder came to UT Arlington after a standout high school career. Tyson Pointer leads the team with nine RBI and five doubles, hitting .303 in the beginning part of the season. Ben Lumsden and Sam Crowell are the only two Mavericks with a home run, both with batting averages south of .300. New head coach Clay Van Hook has his work cut out for him, as the Mavericks are hitting just .248 this season, striking out 75 times in eight games.

Brayden Brooks will start this one, looking to rebound after a rough appearance against TCU. The senior allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Horned Frogs, striking out five despite a .333 opposing batting average. The Mavericks have struggled to a 7.66 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Final Oklahoma-UT Arlington Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma will likely dominate this one, and score a bunch of runs to push the total over.

Final Oklahoma-UT Arlington Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -3.5 (-105), over 12.5 (-115)