The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Oklahoma Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma Texas Tech.

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament, which is being played at the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field in Arlington, got off to a very wild start on Wednesday. Top-seeded Texas, second-seeded Oklahoma State, and third-seeded West Virginia, the three teams in the conference which tied for the regular-season championship with a 15-9 league record, all lost. That tells you how wide-open and unpredictable this tournament is. Texas was shocked by Kansas on Wednesday. Oklahoma State was then ambushed by Oklahoma. West Virginia was outplayed by Texas Tech.

Anything can — and will — happen in Arlington this week. Be forewarned. What adds to the drama surrounding this particular game is that both Oklahoma and Texas Tech are generally considered bubble teams for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. These teams’ respective wins in the Big 12 Tournament — OU over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech over West Virginia — were gigantic bubble wins which increase the odds that both teams will make the NCAA Tournament. The winner here, however, will feel a lot better about itself. The loser will be in a more precarious position and will lose a measure of leverage.

Here are the Oklahoma-Texas Tech College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Oklahoma-Texas Tech Odds

Money Line:

Oklahoma: +114

Texas Tech: -146

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Stream: ESPN+, Big 12 Now

Time: Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT (depends on end time of previous Big 12 Tournament game)

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

The Sooners just won a bit of Bedlam baseball, beating in-state archrival Oklahoma State by erupting for nine runs. Oklahoma badly needed that win over OSU. Now that the Sooners have tucked it away, they might be able to get on a big run this week at the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma has been lingering on or near the bubble for several weeks. The Sooners know that if they can win here against a fellow bubble team, their outlook will brighten considerably. Their pitching staff prevented Oklahoma State from producing big innings late in Wednesday’s win over the Cowboys. OSU threatened at times in the final three innings but could not hit the big two-run double or three-run homer which might have turned the tide. Oklahoma should have confidence that its bullpen can stand up to Texas Tech’s hitters late in this game.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

The Red Raiders are 38-19 after their win over West Virginia. We mentioned the other day in a Texas Tech-West Virginia preview that the Red Raiders have lost only three Big 12 Conference baseball series all season long. TTU hasn’t stacked tons of wins, but it also never went into an especially prolonged slump in Big 12 play. This team has been relatively consistent and stable, and that matters in the postseason. What is also worth noting about Texas Tech is that its win over West Virginia started with pitching. Tech beat WVU 6-2, whereas Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 9-5. The team which can win by shutting down the opposition is in a better position than a team which wins slugfests.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders played a very crisp, complete ballgame against West Virginia. Oklahoma won a rivalry game against Oklahoma State, but Tech seemed especially focused versus WVU. Tech’s pitching answered the call against the Mountaineers and can carry that level of performance into this game against Oklahoma. Take Tech.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech money line