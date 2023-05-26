Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Oklahoma Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament, which is being played at the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field in Arlington, is endlessly unpredictable. The top three seeds lost on Wednesday, and two of them — No. 1 Texas and No. 3 West Virginia — were eliminated on Thursday. Only No. 2 Oklahoma State is still alive, and the Cowboys have to win this game against Oklahoma to stay in the tournament. This is an elimination game, one of two elimination games on Friday. The other elimination game is between Kansas State and Kansas.

The winners of these elimination games on Friday will advance to the semifinals on Saturday. Fourth-seeded TCU and sixth-seeded Texas Tech have won each of their first two games at this tournament and have already locked up semifinal berths.

Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State two days ago, 9-5. The Sooners took command of that game and remained in control throughout. Oklahoma then scored nine runs in its next game against Texas Tech and led most of the way, but the Sooner bullpen collapsed late in a 10-9 loss which sent them to this elimination game.

Oklahoma State, after losing to Oklahoma, was able to bounce back with a tough 3-2 win over West Virginia in a battle of top-three seeds. Oklahoma State got a strong pitching performance to stay in the tournament. The Cowboys will try to contain the red-hot Sooner bats in this rematch.

Here are the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Baseball Odds: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Odds

Money Line:

Oklahoma: +130

Oklahoma State: -166

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Stream: ESPN+, Big 12 Now

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

The Sooners have to feel confident about their ability to beat Oklahoma State, given that they already hammered OSU earlier this week. Oklahoma should also feel really good about the way its offense is performing, with back-to-back nine-run outings in Arlington at the Big 12 Tournament. Consistently good offense and a recent win over Oklahoma State — not to mention the passions of the Bedlam rivalry — should enable Oklahoma to quickly turn the page and mentally refocus for this game against Oklahoma State. The Sooners will not take the field thinking about the game they squandered the other night against Texas Tech.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will want revenge against Oklahoma. It is unlikely that Oklahoma will continue to score nine or more runs. Oklahoma State showed against West Virginia that it can pitch well. If the Cowboys allow five runs — which is not asking too much — their offense should be able to bust loose against a Sooner pitching staff which just allowed 10 runs to Texas Tech on Thursday and has not been very consistent over the course of the season.

Also: Yes, Oklahoma will carry the memory of the Texas Tech loss into this game. These are college athletes who are not stone-cold professionals. That is not the way the Sooners want to enter this game against a motivated OSU team.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma bats are unlikely to keep scoring at a torrid pace. Oklahoma State’s offense, which has struggled, should be able to perform better. OSU is a better team than Oklahoma and is likely to bounce back.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State money line