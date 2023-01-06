By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Harvard Crimson take on the Brown Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our Harvard Brown prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Harvard Brown.

The Brown Bears offer a complicated collection of results if you are interested in evaluating how good they are. The Bears have challenged themselves in nonconference play. They played a good Colgate team which figures to be a chief contender for the Patriot League championship. They played a good UMass-Lowell team which has been enjoying a solid season thus far. Brown also went up against Big Ten teams Michigan State and Northwestern, nearly beating NU. Brown lost to the Wildcats by only five points in late December, an encouraging showing for the Bears. However, Brown did lose at home to Penn in its Ivy League opener. The hope for Brown was to use those Big Ten games as tests which would pay dividends once the Bears got into the heart of their Ivy League schedule. Against Penn, that didn’t go according to plan, but maybe that learning experience can enable Brown to make relevant adjustments and fixes when Harvard comes calling in this latest Ivy League tilt.

Here are the Harvard-Brown college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Harvard-Brown Odds

Harvard Crimson: -1.5 (-104)

Brown Bears: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 127.5 (-105)

Under: 127.5 (-115)

How To Watch Harvard vs. Brown

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, p.m. PT

Why Harvard Could Cover The Spread

Harvard plays good defense. The Crimson held defending national champion Kansas under 70 points on the road. They lost to the Jayhawks in that mid-December game, but they sure put up a really good fight. Harvard also went to California to play UC Irvine, regarded as one of the better teams in the Big West Conference. The Crimson were able to shut down the Anteaters in a low-scoring slugfest. Harvard just doesn’t allow a lot of easy baskets. The Crimson make their opponents earn every bucket. That’s a great way to win games against teams with comparable talent levels over the course of the season. The discipline on this team is going to continue to win games for Harvard as the season goes along. Brown is not an imposing, overwhelming opponent which figures to break down Harvard’s defense. One should definitely expect the Crimson to be able to successfully stand their ground in this game.

Why Brown Could Cover The Spread

Harvard is a good defensive team, but the Crimson can go through awful shooting slumps. In a loss to Howard at home — probably the worst loss the Crimson have suffered so far this season — Harvard was 3 of 28 on 3-pointers. In the narrow win at UC Irvine, Harvard was 4 of 22 on 3-pointers. Harvard’s defense was good enough to win the Irvine game, but not good enough to save the Crimson against Howard. The larger point remains that if teams force Harvard to shoot 3-pointers and prevent the Crimson from getting to the rim or the free throw line, this team can really struggle on offense. This is Brown’s clear path to victory in this game. Playing at home won’t hurt for the Bears, who know they need to win this game and should put forth a great effort.

Final Harvard-Brown Prediction & Pick

Harvard’s defense can go on the road and win this game. It should be close, but the Crimson have earned the benefit of the doubt more than the Bears have.

