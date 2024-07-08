Kylian Mbappe, one of the brightest stars in football, has had a challenging time at Euro 2024. Known for his incredible skills and goal-scoring ability, the 25-year-old French forward has not been at his best during this tournament. Despite his past heroics, Mbappe has only managed to score once in the competition so far. His lackluster performance has left fans and the French team concerned as they prepare for their semi-final clash against Spain.

Mbappe's journey with the French national team has been remarkable. By the age of 25, he has scored 48 goals in 83 appearances, including 13 goals in major tournaments. His achievements include leading France to victory in the 2018 World Cup and scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final. However, this summer in Germany, Mbappe has struggled to replicate his previous form.

Kylian Mbappe's current struggles for France

Mbappe's problems started in France's opening match against Austria. He suffered a broken nose after a collision with defender Kevin Danso. Despite the injury, Mbappe continued to play with the help of a custom mask. His determination was evident, but the injury seemed to affect his performance. In the following match against the Netherlands, France managed only a 0-0 draw without Mbappe. He returned to the field against Poland, scoring from a penalty but missing several other chances.

The mask Mbappe wears has caused him discomfort, affecting his vision and performance. He admitted that it made him feel disconnected from the game. Despite this, Mbappe's dynamic dribbling and effort have been clear, but his usual sharpness in front of goal has been missing.

France's progress to the semi-finals has not been smooth. They faced tough competition from Belgium and Portugal. Against Portugal, Mbappe's performance was particularly concerning. He was withdrawn at half-time during extra time, admitting he felt too tired to continue. This decision reflected his current physical and mental state, raising questions about his readiness to lead the team.

Mbappe's form is crucial for France. When he is at his best, he is a game-changer. His record of 20 Champions League knockout stage goals for Paris Saint-Germain underscores his ability in crucial matches. However, his current struggles mean that France's coach, Didier Deschamps, faces a difficult decision. Should he continue to rely on Mbappe or consider other options like Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani, or Ousmane Dembele?

France's disjointed play at Euro 2024 is not entirely Mbappe's fault. The team has struggled with balance in midfield, and key players like Antoine Griezmann have not been at their best. Griezmann, who usually excels in a central role, has been less effective in the positions he has been asked to play. This has affected the overall performance of the team and, by extension, Mbappe's contributions.

Additionally, Mbappe has had no chance to build up any rhythm due to injuries. He had a knee complaint before the Euros and also dealt with a back problem. These issues, combined with his mask discomfort, have prevented him from playing at his peak.

The semi-final against Spain presents a significant challenge. Spain's team, known for their quick and technical play, will test France's defense and midfield. Mbappe's role in this match is uncertain, and Deschamps must decide whether to start him or use him as an impact substitute.

Mbappe's struggles at Euro 2024 have been a significant talking point. His injury, coupled with his physical and mental fatigue, has impacted his performance. As France prepares for their semi-final match against Spain, the team must decide whether to rely on Mbappe or explore other options. Despite his current form, Mbappe's talent and past achievements mean that he still commands respect and fear from opponents. Whether he starts or not, his presence in the squad is influential. Fans will hope that Mbappe can rediscover his form and lead France to another major tournament final.