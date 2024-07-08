Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has always been a hybrid, as much a defensive end as a linebacker, and gets plenty of praise for it. But nobody applied the hybrid tag to his secondary prowess, until now. Watt, who could lead the Steelers to another playoff berth in 2024, drew an eye-opening DB take from Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow.

“T.J. is a unique player in this league,” Burrow said on PardonMyTake. “There's no other defensive lineman I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he's at. Because he's going to jump up and catch it. And there's nobody else who can do that.”

Watt has seven career interceptions and 45 passes defended.

Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt can do it all

Watt, 29, came to Pittsburgh via the 2017 NFL draft. The Steelers grabbed him at No. 30 overall as the fourth linebacker chosen in the first round. And the rest is history that is still being written.

In his rookie season, Watt started 15 games and made a splash with seven sacks. Things elevated in year two when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Watt finished the year with 13 sacks.

Over the next five seasons, Watta finished in the top three of the AP defensive player of the year voting. He earned the top honor in 2021 when he ravaged NFL offenses for an NFL-record-tying 22.5 sacks. In his seven-year NFL career, Watts had bagged 96.5 sacks and 198 quarterback hits.

But for all those numbers, Burrow’s statement tells even more. Watts is far more than a pass rusher.

And yet, he doesn’t get universal respect. Dallas Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons said Watt’s not in the top five when it comes to rushing the quarterback. Parsons added Watt isn’t in the same conversation with Myles Garrett.

“Look at the stats,” Parsons said on the Zach Gelb Show and reported by foxsports.com. “The stats don’t lie. He was fifth or sixth, but I think (Steelers' teammate) Alex Highsmith might have had a better pass rush win rate. And he had a (better) double-team rate than T.J. Watt if you really want to be statistical.”

NFL analyst Darius Butler told Up and Adams host Kay Adams that Watt deserves better respect.

“I don’t think he gets the respect he necessarily deserves,” Butler said. “He’s always in the numbers when it comes to sack numbers (and) pressures.”