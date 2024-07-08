The Michigan football team is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail, and they got great news on Monday as four-star safety Ivan Taylor flipped his commitment from Notre Dame football to the Wolverines. Taylor is a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class and he has been committed to the Fighting Irish since December. He is now committed to one of their rivals, and this is huge pickup for Michigan.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ivan Taylor has Flipped his Commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’0 180 S from Winter Garden, FL had been Committed to the Fighting Irish since December Is the son of former NFL CB & 2x Super Bowl Champion Ike Taylor.”

Michigan football got off to a slow start in their 2025 recruiting class, but it is now becoming one of the better classes in the country. The Wolverines have a good amount of uncommitted targets that are receiving predictions to commit as well. This class is going to end up being a pretty good one.

Ivan Taylor is the #41 player in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #2 safety and the #5 player in the state of Florida. Taylor currently attends West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida.

A look at the 2025 Michigan football recruiting class

The 2025 Michigan football recruiting class took a big jump after getting a commitment from Ivan Taylor. It was ranked #21 in the country before Taylor flipped his commitment, and it is now all the way to #15. Just a couple weeks ago, this class was not ranked inside the top 50. The Wolverines are heating up.

Michigan football is expected to land some more commitments soon, one as early as Monday evening. If the Wolverines end up landing the targets that they are expecting to land, this class is going to continue to surge up the national rankings.

Landing Ivan Taylor is all around huge for the Wolverines. Not only is he now the highest ranked commit in their 2025 class, but they also stole him away from a rival. This was a big pickup for the Maize and Blue.