The Texas Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas-TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas TCU.

The Kansas Jayhawks have earned at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship for the 17th time in 20 season under coach Bill Self, an absolutely ridiculous achievement. However, Kansas hasn’t yet won the outright Big 12 title, and the Texas Longhorns are the one team which can earn a split of the conference championship. They need to win each of their last two games, and they need a Kansas loss, but they are still in the hunt, and as long as they still own a shot at the brass ring, they’re going to go for it. Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry has done a very admirable job of keeping this team competitive at a high level after the dismissal of previous head coach Chris Beard for an off-court incident in which he was arrested. Texas has been able to bounce back from difficult moments and respond well to challenging situations all season long. One notable achievement from the Texas season was a comeback from a double-digit deficit to beat the TCU team it will face in early March.

Here are the Texas-TCU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Texas-TCU Odds

Texas Longhorns: +2.5 (+100)

TCU Horned Frogs: -2.5 (-122)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas vs. TCU

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Longhorns simply know how to come back. If they fall behind by 10 points early in a game, there is absolutely no panic, and Texas simply digs in on defense. The Longhorns slowly and steadily claw their way back into a game. They make the opponent feel its force and pressure, and opponents generally have not been able to handle the heat. Texas also has top shotmakers in Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice who relish getting the ball in big endgame moments. That is very important — not only having proven endgame scorers, but owning two of them, not just one. It makes it harder for the defense to guard both. It’s not as though a defense can double-team one guy. The other one will be open if that happens. Teams have to guard Carr and Rice one-on-one, and it usually doesn’t end well for them.

Texas also enters this game knowing it completed a big comeback on TCU earlier in the season. That could certainly give Texas more confidence while weighing on the minds of TCU players.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The TCU Horned Frogs had played a considerable portion of their season without Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin, their two best players. They have them back and healthy, which gives TCU the potential to be a Final Four team. Moreover, the fact that TCU played without its two best players for several weeks gave the players who were lower in the rotation — often on the bench — a lot of important minutes. That developed their skill sets and their toughness. TCU now has eight or nine players who have been through the fire and received significant minutes. That will only make the Horned Frogs stronger for this home game, not to mention the road ahead in March. It’s a big reason to think TCU can gain revenge on Texas after losing to the Longhorns earlier in the season.

Final Texas-TCU Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Big 12 games are close slugfests and it’s hard to know which way they will go.

Final Texas-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -2.5