Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay revealed a vague timeline on when the team would finalize its head coaching decision in a Tuesday tweet.

“We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation,” Irsay wrote. “Final decision coming in Days not Hours.”

The Colts’ search for a new head coach took a strange turn when Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard considered a third round of talks with their head coaching candidates. The large pool of candidates in the team’s head coaching search had interviews that went on as long as 12 hours.

“If they go that route, they’d pare down the list to a select few finalist before making their decision on their next HC,” wrote NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the job as the second round of interviews came to a close, wrote NFL columnist and New York Giants beat writer Pat Leonard.

While the Colts went on an extensive search for a new head coach, the Ringer NFL staff writer Ben Solak said he felt interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s name would be towards the top of the list in the team’s hiring order.

“My sense from speaking to league personnel and people close to the Colts’ search is that team owner Jim Irsay wants to hire interim head coach Jeff Saturday as the permanent head coach,” Solak wrote in an early-February article. “That is the expected outcome.”

The Colts completed interviews with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in January.