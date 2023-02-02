Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach.

After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

For insight on the best candidate for the Colts’ head coaching job, listen below:

“If they go that route, they’d pare down the list to a select few finalist before making their decision on their next HC,” Garafolo writes.

The search is reportedly intensely thorough, with a large pool of candidates and long-in person interviews; some have gone as long as twelve hours.

NFL columnist and New York Giants beat writer Pat Leonard says Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the job as the second round of interviews comes to a close.

“It’s not clear who all Indy intends to include in [the third round], how long it would take and what impact that would have on the process,” Leonard wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich last November after a 3-5-1 start, hiring Jeff Saturday as the club’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The move generated widespread surprise considering Saturday’s lack of previous coaching experience; he went 1-7 as the team’s coach to close the 2022-23 season.

Saturday was the first NFL head coach with no prior college or professional coaching experience since Norm Van Brocklin with the Minnesota Vikings, but he reportedly hasn’t been ruled out as the team’s next full-time head coach.