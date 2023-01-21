The Indianapolis Colts are searching for a head coach after an abysmal season. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates for the permanent job as the NFL’s coaching cycle carries on.

On Friday, we learned three new candidates to be the next Colts coach. Team owner Jim Irsay confirmed the completion of interviews for the vacancy.

“TODAY we completed interviews with Rich Bisaccia, Brian Callahan and Dan Quinn 🏈💪,” Irsay tweeted Friday night.

Bisaccia was a candidate for a few head coaching jobs last year. He took over the Las Vegas Raiders on an interim basis amid the Jon Gruden situation, leading the Black and Silver to the playoffs.

The 62-year-old New York native did not land a head coaching job. The Colts coaching candidate spent the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers as their special teams coordinator.

Callahan is currently the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. Indianapolis would have to wait until after the Bengals are eliminated from the playoffs to hire the 38-year-old should they decide he’s their man.

Quinn is a hot name this hiring cycle, as he was last year. The 52-year-old has head coaching experience, leading the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. He currently serves as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts finished the 2022 season 4-12-1, a far cry from where they expected to finish before the season. The team went 1-7 after hiring Saturday, including losing in the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Saturday was brought in to replace the former head coach, Frank Reich. The Colts fired Reich on November 7 after the Colts began the season with a 3-5-1 record.