Every offseason teams across the league suggest new rule changes to the game for the NFL to review. Some gain a ton of momentum and actually are utilized in the following season. Others never gain any traction and are essentially dismissed. The latter seems to be the case for the Indianapolis Colts‘ rule change.
Indy is proposing the league to review all calls in the final two minutes of each half, according to Stephen Holder. The rule change was inspired by an October loss to the Cleveland Browns when a pass interference call essentially decided the fate of the game. Based on how things are going, the Colts are not going to get that wish.
“Word here at NFL owners meetings is the Colts' proposal to allow reviews of all calls — including penalties — in the final 2 [minutes] of halves has stalled and has minimal traction. Of note: The origin of the idea stems from an Oct. loss to Cleveland when a PI call decided the game.”
It's an idea that makes sense as it would ensure calls are made correctly during the most crucial moments of the games. On the other hand, it could slow down the game tremendously. If officials have to review every single call, including penalties, it could take a serious amount of time for each the first and second halves to end.
Based on the given reports, it's not likely this rule is going to come to fruition. Despite that, it isn't a terrible idea from the Colts. Especially considering how inconsistent the referring has been in the NFL. So, maybe with a little tweaking, this time next year the league will take a closer look at this rule proposal.
Potential reason the NFL shut down the Colts' review proposal
One hypothesis for not accepting the review proposal is the league is rumored to be concerned about dips in scoring. Although more people are watching NFL games than ever before. Even so, it appears teams are technically scoring less, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
“‘Statistically, what gives us concern a little bit is scoring,' Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said during a Thursday conference call. ‘Scoring this year at 43.5 is still above an historical marker, which has kind of been that 43 mark. But we were at 49 points per game during COVID [in 2020], and we went to 45 [in 2021], we went to 43.76 [in 2022], and now we’re down to 43.54.'”
Nothing is for sure and this is purely speculation. But as Mike Florio suggests, the NFL may rather have the scoring go up than get the right calls in the closing minutes of games.
“At what point does the failure to enforce the rules as written in order to enhance scoring undermine the integrity of the game? By admitting that the league wants more scoring, the league invites speculation that certain calls are made or not made in order to goose the scoreboard, not in order to get every call right.”