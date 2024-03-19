One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, who have made seven signings thus far.
The Colts haven't exactly lit up the market like some teams have, but that might be because they didn't have to. They did surprise a lot of people, though, when they signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. How did that free agency signing, among the other six, grade out for the Colts? Let's give them a grade.
Joe Flacco, QB
Most thought that Joe Flacco could have been retiring after last season. But perhaps it was last season, one where Flacco became one of the biggest surprises in the league and helped lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs, that made him want to return in 2024. His efforts last year won him Comeback Player of the Year. And likewise, it looks to have earned him another year in the league.
Some could be worried that this goes against Anthony Richardson, the rookie quarterback who had a promising rookie season until he went down with a season-ending injury last year. But that doesn't seem to be the case. Flacco proved his worth when he was brought in late last year for the Browns, and with the style in which Richardson plays, having a seasoned veteran like Flacco behind him won't hurt, especially now that Gardner Minshew is gone. The only real worry is that Flacco, 39, can only last so much longer.
Grade: A
Michael Pittman Jr., WR
Michael Pittman Jr. was the one real free agent that the Colts had to worry about this offseason. He's essentially the only real receiver option that the Colts have. He had a career season last year with 1,152 yards, 109 receptions but fell two short of his career-high of six touchdowns, according to Pro-Football-Reference. But that was in a bit of a learning curve season under new head coach Shane Steichen who lost Richardson early and then relied on Minshew the rest of the way.
Was three years long enough, though? Pittman will be able to hit free agency once again at age 29. Richardson needs some playmakers like Pittman in his second season, so ultimately, it was a smart move.
Grade: B
Zaire Franklin, LB
The Colts continue to see things they like in Zaire Franklin as he heads into his seventh season. He has slowly progressed from special teams to an impactful player on the defense, racking up 346 total tackles in the last two seasons, not to mention starting in 33 games. That earned him a new three-year, $31.26 million deal.
Grade: B
Kenny Moore II, CB
The Colts retain another of their own with cornerback Kenny Moore II. Moore was essentially re-signed for two reasons: his versatility and his experience. That's needed on a Colts team that is still very young in the secondary with guys like Julius Brents and Nick Cross.
Grade: B
Raekwon Davis, DT
The Colts added some veteran defensive line play, plus depth on a two-year, $14 million deal. Davis comes over from the Miami Dolphins where he spent the past four seasons. Last year, he played in all 17 games, had 28 total tackles, and one sack.
Grade: C
Grover Stewart, DT
The Colts were able to hold onto one of the better parts of their defense from last season in Grover Stewart. He and DeForest Buckner should once again be handling the interior of the line. Stewart was one of the better run-defenders in the league last year, graded with 77.3 in run defense per PFF.
Grade: A
Tyquan Lewis, DE
The Colts yet again hold onto another one of their own, this time a rotational guy on their defensive line in Tyquan Lewis. Coming into his seventh year in the league, Lewis hasn't exactly left his mark on the league and has had some terrible luck with injuries at times. He was able to come away with 13 quarterback hits and four sacks last season, however. Lewis, 29, is also part of a Colts defensive line that has four players 29 or above.
Grade: D