With the NFL offseason shifting into high gear, many are looking at the Indianapolis Colts and their imminent draft choices. They are fresh from the disappointment of missing the playoffs in the 2023 season. As such, Colts fans eagerly anticipate how their team will fortify its roster for a promising 2024 campaign. Within this three-round mock draft, we'll examine potential selections that could propel the Colts to greater heights. They could even maybe barge into the playoffs.
Indianapolis Colts' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season marked the Colts' seventh under the helm of general manager Chris Ballard and the first under the guidance of new head coach Shane Steichen. Despite initially low expectations, the Colts showed improvement over their 4–12–1 record from the previous season. They even notched a noteworthy victory against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt during Week 10. Doubling their wins from the prior year, the Colts closed with a 9–8 record. However, the team fell short of clinching the AFC South title for the ninth consecutive season. Sadly, their playoff hopes were dashed in the final week after a loss to the Houston Texans. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson, however, grabbed headlines despite playing only four games before succumbing to injury. He's a bona fide rising star for Indy.
Draft Context
Entering free agency with ample cap space, the Colts have remained relatively subdued in the market. Their primary focus has been on retaining existing talent. Notable extensions or new contracts have been awarded to Michael Pittman Jr, Zaire Franklin, Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Tyquan Lewis. The signings of Raekwon Davis and Joe Flacco stand out as the team's significant external free agent acquisitions.
Ballard's strategy underscores a patient approach to constructing a roster around Richardson. The Colts have preserved financial flexibility, positioning themselves to capitalize on potential opportunities later in the offseason.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Indianapolis Colts at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 15 – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Brock Bowers emerges as an enticing prospect for the Colts in Round 1. He embodies the quintessential challenge for opposing defenses within Steichen's offensive scheme. The rookie TE offers versatility as an explosive yards-after-catch threat and a reliable option for seam passes from Anthony Richardson. Adding Bowers to the Colts' roster would not only provide Richardson with a dependable target in the red zone. It would also create favorable mismatches against opposing defenses. His knack for stretching the field and securing contested catches could significantly enhance the Colts' passing game.
Despite Bowers' undeniable talent, his potential selection by the Colts has raised eyebrows in some mock drafts due to questions about the positional value of tight ends. However, it appears Bowers could still sit on the table when the Colts make their pick at No. 15. If that indeed happens, Bowers would welcome the opportunity to be a Colt. This is especially true with Richardson as his quarterback.
Bowers has spoken highly of Richardson's abilities, but he is no ordinary player as well. Standing at 6'3 inches and weighing 243 pounds, the tight end poses a nightmare for opposing defenses. During his tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs, Bowers amassed impressive statistics. He recorded 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also boasts accolades such as being a two-time recipient of the John Mackey Award for Most Outstanding Tight End and earning Consensus All-American honors in 2023.
Round 2, Pick No. 46 – TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
TJ Tampa embodies the type of athlete with size and speed that defensive coach Gus Bradley favors on the boundary. Despite his impressive physical attributes, Tampa displays remarkable fluidity and agility for his stature. That's in addition to his skills that are reminiscent of a receiver when contesting the ball. His addition would bolster the Colts' secondary. He would bring a shutdown mentality and adept ball-hawking abilities. These could prove pivotal in generating turnovers and shifting momentum during crucial moments.
Again, he's a natural fit for Bradley's zone-oriented defensive scheme. Tampa just possesses the requisite size and length to excel as a versatile boundary cornerback. His commitment to run defense and proficiency in ball skills make him an intriguing prospect for the Colts on the second day of the draft.
Round 3, Pick No. 82 – Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Jermaine Burton's exceptional speed seamlessly aligns with Steichen's offensive system. That said, it's his reliable hands and adept route running that truly stand out. His inclusion would augment the Colts' receiving corps. He would give them a deep threat capable of stretching opposing defenses and creating opportunities for explosive plays.
Despite being projected as a Day 2 or 3 draft pick, Burton possesses first-round caliber talent. His elite route running and ability to create separation make him a formidable force on the field. He has bursts of explosiveness akin to being propelled from a cannon. With Richardson poised to fully recover from a shoulder injury, Burton's potential addition could further solidify the team's offensive prowess.
Looking Ahead
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2024 NFL Draft with an eye toward enhancing their roster and rekindling their playoff aspirations. With a trio of promising prospects highlighted in this mock draft, the Colts have the opportunity to address key areas of need. In doing so, they can also infuse their team with talent and potential. As anticipation mounts and the draft approaches, Colts fans eagerly await the decisions of Ballard and his team. Fans hope that Brock Bowers, TJ Tampa, and Jermaine Burton will serve as building blocks for a successful 2024 campaign. With careful consideration and strategic planning, the Colts aim to emerge from the draft stronger and poised for a return to postseason contention.