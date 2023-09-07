The Indianapolis Colts are beginning a new era with Anthony Richardson as the quarterback and the status of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor up in the air. However, ahead of Week 1, the Colts got huge news on linebacker Shaq Leonard, who has now cleared the concussion protocol, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star.

This is massive news for the Colts and Leonard, who has dealt with injury issues and played in just three games in the 2022 season. This summer, things took a turn for the better for Leonard, and now he is in line to be able to play in Week 1, barring some unforeseen circumstances.

In 2022, Leonard had just eight tackles in three games, and in 2021, he played 16 games and had 75 solo tackles with four interceptions. Therefore, the Colts are hoping he can return to that form. He has made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams three times and was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, and the 28-year-old should put up big numbers if he can remain healthy.

Leonard signed a massive five-year contract extension in 2021 worth nearly $100 million, so there are high expectations for the star on the Colts defense.

The Colts kick off the 2023 season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and having their rookie quarterback and now their star defensive player on the field will help offset the unfortunate absence of Taylor, who is on the PUP list and still hoping to find a new team or contract.