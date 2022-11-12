Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell continues to trudge on. Their disastrous year has already taken a couple of victims, as head coach Frank Reich was fired and Matt Ryan was benched for Sam Ehlinger. Injuries played a big role in their season too. Players like Shaquille Leonard missed a lot of time due to various injuries.

Ahead of Jeff Saturday’s debut as the head coach of the Colts, Shaquille Leonard confirmed that he was placed on the IR list. Ian Rapoport initially reported the IR update on Friday. Now, Leonard has confirmed via Instagram Live that he is indeed heading to the IR. This is unfortunate news for Indy. (via James Boyd)

“I had no power in my leg, just trying to fight through that through the whole season and Wednesday practice, something didn’t feel right. … I had a setback.”

Shaquille Leonard missed the start of the 2022 season due to a nagging back injury he suffered. He was able to return the field this season, but was limited in his play and minutes. Now, Leonard will be guaranteed to miss at least four games, and potentially the rest of the season. This is yet another blow to a Colts team that hasn’t caught a break all season long.

With only a few games left on the schedule, it would take a monumental effort for the Colts to make the playoffs. Their first task in making it back there is a date with the struggling Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Can they give Jeff Saturday his first win in his first game coaching at the pro level?