After a long offseason full of rumors, the Indianapolis Colts are not trading star running back Jonathan Taylor. With the 4 p.m. ET self-imposed deadline coming, rumors swirled about which teams could land him. However, the Colts aren't trading him and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he is out for the first four games, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘With no trade materializing, the #Colts are placing RB Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he’ll be sidelined for at least the first four games, per sources. Taylor’s trade request stands. And now he’ll play no sooner than Week 5.'

Taylor was unhappy with his current contract and decided to hold out of training camp in hopes of a new deal. However, nothing came to fruition, and the Colts allowed him to seek trades with other teams. The Miami Dolphins and running game guru Mike McDaniel always seemed like an obvious fit, even more so after losing out on the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes.

Taylor is still just 24 years old and ran for 861 yards with four scores in 11 games last season. The year before, he led the NFL in yards and touchdowns with 1,811 yards and 18 TDs while playing every game, and he had 1,169 yards with 11 TDs in his rookie campaign.

Now, Taylor begins the season on the sidelines, and all signs point to the Colts re-engaging in trade talks after they lift Taylor off the PUP list. The saga continues.