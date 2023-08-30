The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor appear to be stuck with each other, at least for the moment. After giving Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, the Colts never received what it deemed an acceptable offer by their self-imposed deadline of Tuesday afternoon. With the 2023 NFL season about to begin, neither the Colts nor their star running back seem to be happy with the way things worked out.

“The situation sucks,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard on the Taylor situation, via The Athletic's Zak Keefer. “It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor, and it sucks for the fans. It's where we're at, and we're gonna work through it … relationships are reparable.”

Just because Taylor wasn't traded before Week 1 doesn't mean that the running back will play for the Colts again. Taylor is on the PUP list after undergoing ankle surgery in January. It makes him ineligible to play the first four games of the season. Indianapolis can still trade Taylor before he returns from injury or at any point ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Taylor is in the final year of his contract. The running back is seeking a long-term contract extension, which Indianapolis seems unwilling to give him. Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it pretty clear that he doesn't want to make Taylor one of the league's highest-paid running backs. Indianapolis' asking price for Taylor, however, seems to be higher than what any other team is willing to pay.

There are plenty of examples that suggest Ballard is right: the Colts and Taylor can repair their relationship, especially if Indianapolis changes its mind and offers the running back a new contract.

Just look at the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, who agreed to a long-term contract not long after the quarterback asked to be traded.