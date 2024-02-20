Dan Quinn is adding a familiar name to his staff

The Washington Commanders have added John Glenn as their assistant special teams coach under head coach Dan Quinn, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

Dan Quinn is adding someone he is familiar with in John Glenn on his Commanders staff. The two spent time together with the Seattle Seahawks under Pete Carroll. Quinn was with the Seahawks as a defensive coordinator from 2013-2014 before being hired as the Atlanta Falcons head coach.

Quinn had a stint with the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator, which led to him landing the Commanders head coaching job. John Glenn had been with the Seahawks since 2012, starting as a special teams assistant before being promoted to defensive quality control coach in 2014, and eventually getting promoted to linebackers coach in 2018 under Pete Carroll.

With Carroll moving on from being the head coach of the Seahawks, Glenn now has a new landing spot with the Commanders under Quinn.

The Commanders are hoping to build a sustainable winner with Quinn leading the way, and Adam Peters as the new general manager. The team holds the second pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and will likely use that pick on a quarterback.

While Quinn has familiarity with Glenn and his defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury is an important one. The Commanders will be one of the more interesting teams to watch this offseason, as they will likely look a lot different going into the 2024 season, with a new regime and a possible new quarterback under center.