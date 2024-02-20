Sam Howell threw for almost 4,000 yards last season while adding 21 touchdowns and 21 picks.

The Washington Commanders have an integral decision to make when the 2024 NFL Draft is underway as they could take one of the highly touted quarterbacks in a deep class. With an overhaul of the executives and coaching staff, there could be a time where the team is open to bringing in competition for current signal-caller Sam Howell, including Rick Speilman.

Speilman was brought in by owner Josh Harris as a part of an advisory committee where the purpose was hiring in a new general manger and head coach. Then came in Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, leading a new era of the Commanders that can hopefully achieve success that hasn't been seen in Washington for some time now.

Leading a team to the promised land helps if you have a young star at quarterback, which Washington could very well do this upcoming draft as they have the No. 2 overall pick. While USC product Caleb Williams is expected to be the first quarterback taken, it is likely the Commanders will choose between UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Speilman was on the Pro Football Focus podcast recently talking about the two young stars. Specifically on Maye, he says that he had the opportunity to watch the Tar Heels face the Miami Hurricanes and complimented him on a ton of his traits according to Commanders Wire.

“I like Drake Maye a lot,” Spielman said. “I had the ability to watch him play live down in Miami last year. And his size, I think he is very athletic, I think he has arm talent. I think he’s another one; he didn’t have the same talent around him this year. He made some poor decisions turning the ball over or forcing the ball over where he probably could have kept it.”

Speilman's thoughts on Daniels from LSU

In terms of Daniels, Speilman called him “an incredible story” when talking about his rise in college football with the LSU program in the past few seasons. While talking about Daniels, Speilman mentioned how the three quarterback prospects mentioned before will be successful in the NFL, then every player after in the class is a “drop-off into the next tier.”

“Jayden Daniels is an incredible story,” Spielman said. “Coming from where he started at, at ASU, Arizona State, where he was still developing. You could say, “God, this guy will never be a first-round pick.’ But when he transferred to LSU and the strides he made from last year to this year. And how much better he has improved. I think all three of these are going to very successful quarterbacks in the league. I think there is a drop-off into the next tier.”

It is important to remember that Speilman does not have the final say in choosing the Commanders' quarterback of the future as that is the job of the general manager he advised to hire in Peters. However, it is very possible there could be conversations about what he thinks about each quarterback.

Commanders possibly getting Caleb Williams?

Besides a signal-caller, the 2024 draft is a talented one, so it could be possible they don't take one and roll with 23 years old Sam Howell who can still grow into a productive player in the NFL. However, it seems as if Howell has been caught in the worst position going through a massive overhaul in the Commanders organization.

While Maye or Daniels could be options for Washington, what's to say the Chicago Bears pass on Caleb Williams and continue to roll with Justin Fields? That could definitely make the decision easier for Washington as Williams has been the most hyped prospect in the position for quite some time.

In any case, the Commanders are trying to improve after a 4-13 record from last season. With new management, fans could be seeing a much different team next season.