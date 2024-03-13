Newly minted head coach Dan Quinn is wasting no time in restructuring his defense with the Washington Commanders, the team he signed on to head coach earlier this offseason. Quinn of course took over the Commanders' vacant head coaching position after his stint as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, who put together one of the most (regular season) defensive performances in recent NFL memory this past season.
It seems that that success has motivated Quinn and the Commanders brass to want to bring in some familiar faces from his tenure with the Cowboys.
“BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport Dan Quinn continues to bolster his defensive line,” reported Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Of course, the 29 year old Fowler was a member of the Cowboys' vaunted defensive line this past season, and also played under Dan Quinn during his time as the Atlanta Falcons head coach a few years ago.
Over the course of his career, Quinn has established himself as one of the elite defensive masterminds in the NFL, which was perhaps most notably demonstrated by his time orchestrating the Seattle Seahawks' feared “Legion of Boom” defense in the early 2010s. The head coaching position has been more of a mixed bag for Quinn, as he was fired by the Falcons after showing a propensity to relinquish huge leads on several different occasions.
The Commanders will now look ahead to the NFL Draft next month.