The Washington Commanders are widely expected to take a quarterback with their second pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, but they just added one to their QB room on Tuesday, with former Philadelphia Eagles backup Marcus Mariota agreeing to a deal with them, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source.”
Mariota last saw action in the NFL in the 2023 season with the Eagles, though, he barely stepped on the field. He only appeared in three games for Philly, collecting just 164 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 15/23 completions.
That's the role teams are willing to offer Mariota nowadays, but at least he's still in the league — and making lots of money. The last time he was a regular starter was way back in 2019, his final year with the Tennessee Titans, who took him in the first round as the second overall pick at the 2015 NFL Draft.
The Commanders still have Sam Howell in the fold and he's got two more years remaining on his current deal. Perhaps Mariota will see more time on the field with Washington than he did with the Eagles, especially if the Commanders ended up trading Howell. Washington is mostly linked to Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as its potential pick at the upcoming draft, with Caleb Williams likely to land with the Chicago Bears, who have the top pick.