Dan Quinn is starting his tenure as Washington Commanders head coach by sticking with what he knows, or rather who he knows. General manager Adam Peters is reuniting the former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator with Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz and defensive tackle Dorance Armstrong, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, respectively.
Once the new league year begins on Wednesday, Biadasz is expected to officially sign a three-year contract worth $30 million. Armstrong is set to ink a three-year deal of his own for a maximum value of $45 million. Next season's divisional face-offs with the Cowboys will pack a bit more intensity after these latest moves.
It is imperative that the Commanders stay on the attack this offseason with a new quarterback likely to arrive via the 2024 NFL Draft. They witnessed Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young crumble without sufficient help last year and would therefore be wise to build a decent roster around their potential franchise QB.
Adding a dependable protector like Biadasz and formidable pass rusher in Armstrong is a good start. The former earned a 68.1 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for his contributions in the 2023-24 campaign and the latter has 16 sacks across the last two years. These signings should instantly make Washington a more balanced football team.
The Commanders need to keep working diligently to ensure they can significantly improve upon their last-place standing from this past season. But Dan Quinn will find time to welcome old friends Tyler Biadasz and Dorance Armstrong to Washington D.C.