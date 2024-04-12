Conor McGregor has been going around saying that he's “the highest paid first-time actor of all time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The former UFC superstar hasn't disclosed how much he was paid for his debut as an actor in Prime Video's reboot of the 1989 film Road House. However, it's not known if he beat Dwayne Johnson's record paycheck of $5.5 million for his first-time acting role in 2002's Scorpion King.
Conor McGregor vs Dwayne Johnson's paycheck off
Some seem to disbelieve McGregor's claim, but a few of THR's sources think the former MMA fighter did get paid that much. Also, given the Irishman being one of the biggest names in the world of martial arts and the fact that he has turned down a few big project offers, he could have very well broken some record.
Adjusted for inflation, Johnson's $5.5 million is equivalent to $9.4 million today.
McGregor reportedly accepted a role in the Vin Diesel-led 2017 film xXx: The Return of Xander Vage, but backed out even before production started.
What's certain is that McGregor would have earned more than many of the current A-listers did for the first roles. Chris Hemsworth is said to have received a paltry $150,000 for the first Thor movie. Gal Gadot made $300,000 for her first Wonder Woman movie.
Both McGregor and Johnson surely received generous paychecks for their first time out. Other movie stars, who did not have the benefit of the built-in fame and audience that the fighters did, didn't have big offers for their debuts.
