The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Diamondbacks.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hammered the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in the first game of this midweek series between competitors in the National League West. It was more a game that Arizona lost than a game Los Angeles won. The game was 2-1 in favor of the Dodgers entering the fifth inning. Arizona reliever Andrew Saalfrank came in so that starting pitcher Tommy Henry — who wobbled at times in his four innings of work — would not face the Dodger batting order a third time. The thought process was entirely sound, but Saalfrank had to back it up with good pitching.
He walked the first three hitters he faced.
Saalfrank's disastrous outing led to a four-run Dodger fifth inning and a 6-1 lead for Los Angeles. Arizona pulled within 6-4, but the damage of that inning was too much for the D-Backs to overcome. Three straight walks gifted the Dodgers with runs and changed the course of the game. The Dodgers did capitalize on opportunities, but Arizona pitchers performed very poorly and didn't make Dodger hitters work as hard as they could have.
Now the Diamondbacks — 13-17 on the season — have to find a way to bounce back in this series. If they get swept by the Dodgers, the gap between them and L.A. will become alarmingly large. Even though it's only the end of April, Arizona has to maintain some contact with the Dodgers. If the margin separating these teams becomes too great, the D-Backs won't have a real chance to compete in the division race. Arizona needs to make a statement before this series ends.
Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+134)
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-162)
Over: 9.5 (-118)
Under: 9.5 (-104)
How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread
The Dodgers have not played tremendous baseball this season, but they are still 19-12 through 31 games. Just wait until they start hitting better. They scored eight runs on Monday against Arizona, but what helped them was that the D-Backs' pitchers kept walking them and putting them on base. At some point, the Dodgers are going to hit even better and won't need as many opportunities to score a lot of runs. Arizona has a lot of pitching injuries and is not in the best possible position to handle the Dodgers' power, balance and depth.
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks know they have to win this game, because if they don't, there's a real possibility they could get swept. The Dodgers are a very good team, but Arizona needs this game more than Los Angeles, and that could fuel a winning performance by the D-Backs. If Arizona can avoid walking the bases loaded and gifting the Dodgers baserunners, it will have a much better chance of winning.
Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are winning a lot of games right now, but they gained a lot of help from Arizona on Monday. Will they get that same help on Tuesday? It's uncertain. Stay away from this game.
Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5