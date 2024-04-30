Check out this Clorinde materials and pre-farming guide to raise her as strong as possible, as soon as Clorinde gets released on Genshin Impact Version 4.7.
Luckily, both Clorinde and her Signature Weapon are fully pre-farmable.
Pre-farming for a Level 90 Clorinde
First, here are the materials she needs to get to level 90.
Clorinde Ascension Materials
- 168 Lumitoile (Fontaine Local Specialty: Liffey Region)
- Primary Ascension Materials:
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 18 Transoceanic Pearl
- 30 Transoceanic Chunk
- 36 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Millennial Pearl Seahorse drops:
- 46 Fontemer Unihorn
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Get Lumitoile
There are 79 Lumitoile that can be found in Fontaine. They're concentrated in the northern part of Fontaine, and are found either underwater or on the shores. You should need 3-4 batches of these (give yourself some leeway to miss some). Given that they respawn after 2 days, this means you can finish this in 6-8 days (or in about an hour if you're allowed to invade other players' worlds.)
Next: The Mob Drops
The Vajrada Amethyst materials can be acquired from Electro field bosses or via the Alchemy Table. This includes the Millennial Pearl Searhorse in Fontaine, so you'd be hitting two birds with one stone farming that one.
You can get the Fontemer Abberant drops from the enemies in Fontaine, both on water and on land. Use the Adventurer's Handbook to get in-game waypoints to their locations. Alternatively, you can also get these by crafting them.
There are almost a thousand of them in Fontaine, and you're bound to have some materials already in your inventory.
Clorinde Materials: Talents
Here are all of the materials that Clorinde needs to max one Talent.
One Talent Rank 10 cost:
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 6 Transoceanic Pearl
- 22 Transoceanic Chunk
- 31 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 3 Teachings of Justice
- 21 Guide to Justice
- 38 Philosophies of Justice
- Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Everamber
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
If you're planning to 10/10/10 her, you need three times as much.
10/10/10 Full Cost
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 18 Transoceanic Pearl
- 66 Transoceanic Chunk
- 93 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 9 Teachings of Justice
- 63 Guide to Justice
- 114 Philosophies of Justice
- Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops:
- 18 Everamber
- 3 Crown of Insight
- 4.95 million Mora
The Talent Books you can get every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday (Server Time) from the Fontaine Talent Book Domain underwater, just north of Poisson. Again, you need a lot of these, especially the highest rarity one (Philosophies of Justice). If you're good on Mora, this is what you should be farming until her release unless you already have an Artifact Set in mind for her.
The Weekly Boss drop is also farmable. If you haven't progressed far enough to unlock the Guardian of Apep's Oasis organically, you can use the Adventurer's Handbook to access it.
If you need Mora or Experience Books, do the Ley Lines.
Crowns of Insights are incredibly rare materials. You only need 3 in total if you want to max all of her Talents, though. You can get these from limited-time events, so make sure you complete them!
Pre-Farming for Clorinde's Weapon
Clorinde's Signature Weapon is called “Absolution” and also requires a considerable amount of materials.
To upgrade Absolution to Level 90, here are all of the materials you will need:
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- 5 Fragment of an Ancient Chord
- 14 Chapter of an Ancient Chord
- 14 Movement of an Ancient Chord
- 6 Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- Clockwork Meka drops
- 15 Meshing Gear
- 23 Mechanical Spur Gear
- 27 Artificed Dynamic Gear
- Fatui Operatives drops
- 23 Old Operative's Pocket Watch
- 27 Operative's Standard Pocket Watch
- 41 Operative's Constancy
Weapon Ascension Materials
You can get these from the Fontaine Weapon Ascension Material domain every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
This is not the same day you would farm Clorinde's Talent. This makes it easy to decide what to use your Resin on on a specific day.
Mob Drops
The Clockwork Mekas are found all across Fontaine – refer to your Adventurer's Guide to track down some of them and get their drops!
The Fatui Operatives are a little less common throughout Fontaine, so you should be farming this as much as possible until you get all the drops you need. The Adventurer's Handbook should be able to lead you to some of these enemies as well as track the respawn timer (~13 hours).
Clorinde goes live in Genshin Impact Versions 4.7 along with two other new characters: Sigewinne and Sethos. This update is scheduled for June 5th, 2024.
