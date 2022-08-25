Tyron Smith injury more ‘severe’ than initially feared

Oft-injured Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith has another injury to deal with. The veteran left tackle sustained a hamstring injury while practicing with the team Wednesday, and according to sources of Todd Archer of ESPN, the injury could result in Smith missing several weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Here’s more from Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Cowboys’ left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn left hamstring during Wednesday’s practice that will keep him out indefinitely and could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season.”

Losing Tyron Smith to injury is a punch to the gut for the Cowboys, particularly for their offense. Dallas’ offense had plenty of success in the 2021 NFL season mainly because of a stout offensive line. That season, the Cowboys were the highest-scoring team in the NFL, as they averaged 30.4 points per game. They were also second overall with 401.4 total yards per outing. There had always been a concern about Tyron Smith’s health before he suffered his latest injury, and that fear has once again been realized.

Smith has not played more than 13 games in each of the last six seasons. He has only played a total of 13 games since 2020 for a variety of reasons, including injuries to his neck, elbow, and ankle.

With Tyron Smith likely to be out for a while, the Cowboys could look for a replacement either internally or via free agency.

The Cowboys will kick off their schedule in the 2022 NFL season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — another team dealing with offensive line troubles.