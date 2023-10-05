Dallas Cowboys fans collectively held their breaths as Micah Parsons limped off the field last Sunday. They can now smile and look forward to their Week 5 game as Parsons appears good to go. The star linebacker logged limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but said he feels good and should play on Sunday.

“After getting my treatments and the extra work I’ve done to prepare for this game, I really feel great and high-spirited right now,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker.

Parsons is already off to a flaming hot start in year three so who could blame him for not wanting to slow things down. He has four sacks, six tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He also has nine tackles and eight QB hits.

The Cowboys defense as a whole has been lethal through the early portion of the season. Dallas has allowed just 41 points through four games and has the second best total defense in the league. The Cowboys' 3-1 record puts them in good standing at the quarter mark of the season.

The Cowboys have a big game coming up this week against the San Francisco 49ers and will be looking to hand the Niners their first loss of the season. Having Micah Parsons on the field, even if he's not fully healthy, will help Dallas slow San Francisco down. It will be quite the matchup against Christian McCaffrey, who just scored four touchdowns last week.

Parsons is the heart of the Cowboys defense and will be relied upon on Sunday.