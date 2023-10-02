Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was seen limping, and even left the field on occasion during the Cowboys' rout of New England Sunday afternoon as he appeared to favor his left leg.

Any sort of injury to Micah Parsons is cause for concern for the Cowboys, especially after Trevon Diggs' season ending knee injury during practice last week. Parsons never officially left the game against the Patriots, and he also generated 10 pressures in the contest. Reporters brought up the superstar's apparent injury at a press conference on Monday, where Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said his concerns about Parsons' status are minimal.

“I’m not of high concern with it,” McCarthy said in the press conference, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gehlken also mentioned in his report on X that Parsons' availability for the Week 5 prime time showdown between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers is not in doubt as of right now, but that there was a chance Dallas limits Parsons in practice on Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys have lost each of their last two meetings with the 49ers, both of which came during the last two playoffs. The Cowboys need Parsons on the field against San Francisco, so Cowboys fans concerned about Parsons' status after watching him limp around against New England can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being.

Parsons' designation – or lack thereof – on the first official Week 5 injury report Wednesday morning should reveal more about the superstar defender's ailments.